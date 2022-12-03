December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
Winter Weather Headlines Issued by NWS Louisville
Winter Weather Advisory: For snow averaging between 1 inch and 4 inches within 12 hours, or a combination of impactful snow, sleet, or freezing rain within 12 hours and expected to occur in the next 2 to 3 days.
Winter Storm Watch: Any combination of snow, sleet, or freezing rain averaging 4 inches or more within 12 hours and expected to occur in the next 2 to 3 days.
Winter Storm Warning: Any combination of snow, sleet, or freezing rain averaging 4 inches or more within 12 hours and expected to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Ice Storm Warning: A freezing rain event is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours that will produce ice accumulations of 1/4 of an inch or more.
Blizzard Warning: A combination of sustained winds or frequent wind gusts of at least 35 mph and visibilities of less than 1/4 of a mile due to snow and/or blowing snow for at least three straight hours. This is expected to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Snow Squall Warning: Intense bursts of snow with gusty winds causing whiteout conditions.
Wind Chill Watch: Wind chill values are expected to fall to -25 degrees F or less with at least a 10 mph wind in the next two to three days.
Wind Chill Advisory: Wind chill values are expected to fall to between -10 degrees F and -24 degrees F with at least a 10 mph wind in the next 24 to 36 hours.
Wind Chill Warning: Wind chill values are expected to fall to -25 degrees F or less with at least a 10 mph wind in the next 24 to 48 hours.
