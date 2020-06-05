It has been almost one week since Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley launched into space! There are now 5 people on board the International Space Station. If you have never taken the opportunity to look for the ISS - it is really cool. And just think, you are watching something that is 230 miles above you, flying 5 miles per second! We have had some decent sightings of the ISS lately, but tonight will be the last chance to see it until at least June 16th.
When to Look....
The ISS will be visible once tonight at 9:53 pm for 4 minutes. It's max height is not very high, at 25 degrees above the horizon, so it will be in the low half of the sky.
Where to look...
It will appear at 9:53 pm in the western part of the sky at 17 degrees and move toward the south. It will set below the horizon in the southern part of the sky at 10 degrees above the horizon.
Weather...
We have a chance for a few stray storms today, but that chance will be fading by this evening. It will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy!