The Quadrantid Meteor Shower is active now and is expected to peak Tuesday night! The name is a mouthful, but meteor showers are named for the constellation they come from: Quadrans Muralis in this case. In the 19th century that's where it looked like these meteors were originating, but that's not even a recognized constellation any more. You will have better luck looking toward the Big Dipper; unfortunately this year the moon will be nearly full as this shower is peaking, so there might be too much light in the sky to see as many shooting stars as you otherwise could. The peak activity, when you could see 25 meteors per hour or more, will only last about six hours. The shower is active now, so you can try to watch for fireballs any night/morning for the next few days. If you watch during a time that's not "peak activity," you could still see something interesting. This particular meteor shower is known for bright fireballs. If you see a shooting star, let us know on social media!
