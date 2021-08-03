Here's a funny story for you to enjoy on a great weather Tuesday...
He may not have been discovered in a pineapple under the sea, but apparently Spongebob, along with his best friend Patrick were discovered at the bottom of the sea, and by sea we mean about 200 miles from New York City in the Atlantic Ocean.
Marine researchers discovered a squarish, bright yellow sea sponge next to a pink sea star – and they sure do in fact look like SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star.
Video Credit: USA Today
NOAA's deep sea vehicle, the Retriever Seamount, caught the yellow sea sponge and pink star sitting next to each other and according to Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History marine biologist Christopher Mah, it was hard not to make the comparison.
*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP— Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021
I thought it would be funny to make the comparison, which for once was actually kind of comparable to the iconic images/colors of the cartoon characters," Mah told Business Insider on Wednesday. "As a biologist who specializes in sea stars, most depictions of Patrick and SpongeBob are incorrect."
NOAA sends remotely operated vehicles to livestream images of creatures below the Atlantic Ocean's surface.
The real-life version of two cartoons isn't exactly as wholesome and cute as it would appear. Mah said the Patrick-like sea star saw the sponge more as prey than a friend.
For those who actually WANT to see it? Here is Chondraster feeding on a sponge! (not the yellow "Spongebob" one though) from the #Okeanos North Atlantic canyons expedition in 2013 #realpatrick https://t.co/qmdzHV9q1E pic.twitter.com/xhqWA9k6ge— Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 31, 2021
The pink Chondraster star was likely hoping to eat the Hertwigia sponge, as these stars often like to feed on the sponges. I guess they're only best friends in the TV show?