Hurricane season is getting into full swing and peak season is approaching for the Atlantic basin right now as more tropical cyclones are beginning to form heading into the late summer and early fall months.
Most of us know that there are different scales to a hurricanes intensity, but why? What causes a hurricane to become a Category 1 through a destructive Category 5 and what is the difference between them? The intensity of hurricanes is based off an intensity scale called the Saffir-Simpson scale.
The Saffir-Simpson wind scale not only is based off wind, but also measures the potential property damage associated with the cyclone as well. Hurricanes rated Category 3 or higher are known as "major" hurricanes. These can cause devastating and catastrophic wind damage. Here's the sustained winds the a tropical cyclone must have to be considered each category of the Saffir-Simpson Scale:
Per the National Hurricane Center/National Weather Service
- Tropical Depression: Winds 38mph or less
- Tropical Storm: Winds 39-73mph
- Category 1: Winds 74-95mph
- Very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.
- Category 2: Winds 96-110mph
- Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to week.
- Category 3: Winds 11-129mph
- Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.
- Category 4: Winds 130-156mph
- Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
- Category 5: Winds 157mph or higher
- Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.