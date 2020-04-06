Growing warmth and humidity Tuesday into Wednesday will help brew a few lines of storms. Some storms could be severe.

Storm Headlines

The daytime hours on Tuesday & Wednesday should end up rather nice with only a slim chance for rain/storms. High temps both days will be near 80. The potential trouble develops Tuesday night and once again Wednesday night. The first of two cold fronts approaches in the overnight of Tuesday. The storms should leave by daybreak on Wednesday.

radar1

The next possible line of severe storms arrives at a similar time on Wednesday night (maybe just a bit earlier than Tuesday)

radar2

These storms should be gone by daybreak on Thursday with much cooler air arriving.

Both rounds of storms bring the same primary threat of damaging straight-line wind. Make sure to follow the WDRB Weather team on social media for more updates. -Jude Redfield-