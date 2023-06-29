The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of our area until 1 PM Central as severe storms are expected to move through our area.
Below is the text issued with the Watch:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme southern Indiana Western and central Kentucky * Effective this Thursday morning and afternoon from 750 AM until 100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A supercell cluster may persist for a few more hours will moving south-southeastward from Indiana into Kentucky, with the attendant threats of large hail to 2 inches in diameter and damaging gusts to 70 mph.