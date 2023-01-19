A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area.
Below is the text issued with the Watch by the Storm Prediction Center:
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Eastern Indiana Far northern Kentucky Western Ohio * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 155 PM until 700 PM EST. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible A tornado or two possible REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.