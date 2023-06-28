Wildfires in Canada are still creating smoke that is drifting down to us today.
A high pressure center to our north is allowing that smoke to stream into our region then sink down here to the ground instead of staying thousands of feet above our heads.
That has put a haze in the sky that will stick around all day as the high concentrations of smoke hang around.
Since that smoke is sinking to ground level this time, it has made the air unhealthy for everyone, not just for sensitive groups. This means "some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects," according to AirNow.
That prompted an Air Quality Alert for our entire area until midnight.
The air is still forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday, so another Air Quality Alert was issued for Thursday.
Through the day Thursday, the air quality should improve and smoke concentrations should decrease after a round of storms moves through in the morning.
That should change the wind pattern enough and pull out the smoke from the air enough to improve the air quality by Friday.