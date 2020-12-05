Earlier this week, on the morning of December 2nd, the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the West Fargo Fire Department in North Dakota received a scary call about a dog stranded on an ice patch in frigid river. The incident was reported around 9 am after a Chocolate lab, named Lola, beat the security measures put in place to keep her on her owner's property.
You can see in the video below the cold-water rescue of the frightened pup was a success! The rescue mission reportedly took about half hour! Kudos to her rescuers!