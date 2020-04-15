Thursday morning is going to be cold. A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory have been issued for our area, click here to read more about that. Thursday morning also presents you a special opportunity to see three planets all lined up in the night sky. The image below from EarthSky shows you how they will all line up.
Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter will all be visible near the moon tonight. Here's how to pick them out: Jupiter will be the brightest. By a lot. Saturn sits in the middle, and Mars is on the other end. Mars will look a bit more red in color, and Saturn will be more of a golden glow. Look toward the south/southeast and find the moon. Give your eyes time to adjust and you should be able to see these three planets in close proximity to the moon. You should be able to see these with just your eyes, but if you're having a hard time seeing Mars and Saturn, grab a pair of binoculars.