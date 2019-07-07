Two weeks ago on the Kuril Islands of Russia, Raikoke erupted. The volcano has not erupted since 1924, but this eruption on June 22 was seen from the International Space Station! The picture below is from the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center.
Based on weather data from that region and these satellite images from Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite (shown first below) and the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on Suomi NPP (pictured second below), show this plume climbed into the stratosphere - the second layer of the atmosphere above us. It climbed between 13 and 17 kilometers into the atmosphere, which is roughly 8 to 10.5 miles high!
(NASA Earth Observatory images by Joshua Stevens, using MODIS and VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership)