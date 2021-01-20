This morning SpaceX is launching more Starlink satellites for the first time in 2021. Today's launch was originally scheduled for Monday, then Tuesday, and is now scheduled to happen Wednesday just after 8 AM. Monday the weather didn't cooperate, and Monday night SpaceX tweeted the launch would be postponed to Wednesday "to allow additional time for pre-flight inspections."
Click here to watch the launch of 60 satellites into low-Earth orbit on the Falcon 9 rocket. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is reusable and has been part of seven other missions already, according to EarthSky. It will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic ocean again today after launching the satellites.
The long-term goal of the Starlink project is to put tens of thousands of these satellites into space to provide more high-speed internet access across the globe to places that are hard to access. So far the FCC has granted permission to put 12,000 into orbit, but SpaceX is aiming to launch nearly three times that many. The astronomy community has voiced concerns that the satellites will get in the way of observations of objects outside our orbit.