Another week in Kentuckiana and yet another opportunity for wintry weather. The main concern this time around will be freezing rain, which is the worst type of precipitation. It can make travel dangerous to nearly impossible at times. It also adds hundreds of pounds to trees and power lines, which ultimately results in scattered power outages. There seems to be some confusion between freezing rain and sleet, so I wanted to take this opportunity to fill you in on all types of precipitation.
RAIN
Rain made of liquid water droplets falls when temperatures in the air and at the surface are above freezing (32°F, 0°C). Rain can start as water droplets or ice crystals in a cloud but always falls as liquid water.
SNOW
Most precipitation that forms in wintertime clouds starts out as snow because the top layer of the storm is usually cold enough to create snowflakes. Snowflakes are just collections of ice crystals that cling to each other as they fall toward the ground. Precipitation continues to fall as snow when the temperature remains at or below 0 degrees Celsius from the cloud base to the ground.
Hail
The balls of ice that fall from clouds and can even put dents in cars are known as hail. Hail is created in thunderstorm clouds.
Sleet
Sleet has a beat! Sleet is noisy when it falls because the icy precipitation forms when a thin layer of warmer air comes between layers of cold air.
Freezing Rain
Freezing rain falls like rain, but as soon as it touches the ground, it freezes! It can create a sheet of ice and a lot of problems on the ground.