Does it seem like more weekends this year have seen rain than have been dry? We have been hearing that comment more frequently this year, and you might be on to something.
Looking back at the data kept by the National Weather Service, the Louisville airport has measured rain on 17 out of the 23 weekends so far in 2019. That's nearly 74%! The upcoming weekend looks like another potentially rainy one, though not a washout.
An interesting part of this story is how far above normal rain totals are. We are not just seeing more rainy days, but when it rains it pours. Through June 10th we are nearly eight inches above normal year to date! We continue to expand our lead on 2018 rainfalls, too. Remember a big part of what made 2018 the wettest year on record was the tropical rainfall we saw later in the year. At this point we are almost two inches ahead of where we were at this same point last year.