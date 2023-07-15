Here we go again. Once we get rid of some rain in our area through the day today, we quickly end up drying out overnight tonight. This is going to help clear our atmosphere out and allow for more wildfire smoke to roll in starting tomorrow.
Yep, you read that correctly. More wildfire smoke from Canada will surge into our area starting tomorrow morning, and a lot of it. More smoke continues to flood across our area through the afternoon and into Sunday evening as well. While we should remain dry, you won't be seeing much crystal blue skies as it will become pretty hazy for most of the day tomorrow.
Due to this and much like the last time we had to deal with this much smoke in our area, we already have an Air Quality Alert issued for a good portion of our area for tomorrow.
Here's more from the NWS on why the Air Quality Alert was issued:
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area for particle pollution from wildfire smoke. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.