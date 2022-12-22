The National Weather Service office in Louisville has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of our area until Friday afternoon. Everyone shaded in dark blue is covered by this new Warning. Remember to treat any weather Warning just as seriously as you would a Tornado Warning or Thunderstorm Warning.
Below is the text issued with this new warning:
..WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches, locally up to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, resulting in near
blizzard conditions at times, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...This evening through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions could impact the Friday
morning The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in less than 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov