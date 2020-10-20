LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get warm and cozy: It's 502 Chili Week.
City Dining Club Louisville is hosting the inaugural event, which kicked off on Monday, in partnership with Four Roses Bourbon and AppyHour, according to a news release.
Until Sunday, 20 local restaurants will discount their cups of chili to $3, with some also offering a special Four Roses cocktail.
Organizers say $2 from every cocktail sold will go to Twisted Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Some restaurants will also offer other menu items for a small upcharge to pair with their chili such as grilled cheese, French fries, burgers and more.
City Dining Club calls the event a fun way to support local businesses who may be having a hard time during the pandemic.
Visit City Dining Club Louisville's website, here, or download the AppyHour app for a menu. For daily giveaways and to RSVP for the event, click here.
Participating restaurants:
- Bambi Bar
- Billy's Chili
- BurgerIM
- CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Checks BBQ & Blues
- Check's Café
- Dundee Tavern
- Great Flood Brewing
- Khalil's on Dixie
- La Chasse
- Lindsay's Kitchen
- Lou Lou Food & Drink
- The Manhattan Project
- Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
- POLLO - A Gourmet Chicken Joint
- Rubbies Southside Bar & Grill
- The Silly Axe Café
- Six Forks Burger Company
- Soupy's
- The Starving Artist Café & Deli
