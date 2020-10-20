Wide_Chili.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get warm and cozy: It's 502 Chili Week.

City Dining Club Louisville is hosting the inaugural event, which kicked off on Monday, in partnership with Four Roses Bourbon and AppyHour, according to a news release. 

Until Sunday, 20 local restaurants will discount their cups of chili to $3, with some also offering a special Four Roses cocktail. 

Organizers say $2 from every cocktail sold will go to Twisted Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Some restaurants will also offer other menu items for a small upcharge to pair with their chili such as grilled cheese, French fries, burgers and more.

City Dining Club calls the event a fun way to support local businesses who may be having a hard time during the pandemic.

Visit City Dining Club Louisville's website, here, or download the AppyHour app for a menu. For daily giveaways and to RSVP for the event, click here

Participating restaurants:

  • Bambi Bar
  • Billy's Chili
  • BurgerIM
  • CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar
  • Checks BBQ & Blues
  • Check's Café
  • Dundee Tavern
  • Great Flood Brewing
  • Khalil's on Dixie
  • La Chasse
  • Lindsay's Kitchen
  • Lou Lou Food & Drink
  • The Manhattan Project
  • Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
  • POLLO - A Gourmet Chicken Joint
  • Rubbies Southside Bar & Grill
  • The Silly Axe Café
  • Six Forks Burger Company
  • Soupy's
  • The Starving Artist Café & Deli

