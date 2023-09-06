Hunter Reynolds of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, has just unlocked the winning thrill of a lifetime with the Kentucky Lottery's Instant Play game, Shocking 6's. Reynolds is now celebrating his victory of claiming the game's $100,000 top prize.
Reynolds shared his exhilarating journey with lottery officials when claiming his prize on Friday.
"I had been playing for a short while, and all of a sudden, I saw that $100,000! I couldn't believe it,” he said. “I looked at it a hundred times and paced around the house. I kept thinking, 'I did it. I did it.' All those zeros, it's absolutely shocking."
The excitement didn't end there. Reynolds revealed that the number 21 appeared when he clinched the win, and it was indeed the 21st day of the month when luck favored him.
As if destined, his daughter's birthday also falls on the 21st, making the win all the more special. He warmly shared, "My grandfather, who enjoyed playing the lottery and recently passed away, would have loved to have seen this."
Reynolds, joined by his equally excited family, headed to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim his prize, treating them to breakfast prior. His mom jokingly admitted that she didn't even bring her purse.
With the $100,000 windfall, Reynolds and his wife have exciting plans. They're considering indulging in a camper or a golf cart and are planning a trip.
“We’ll have a little fun but also save some,” Reynolds said, "We were gifted a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne for our wedding, and I think it's time to open that. We plan to celebrate. We're truly blessed."
Reynolds walked away with a check for $71,500 after taxes. Kentucky Lottery Instant Play games can be played online at kylottery.com.