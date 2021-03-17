LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ancient Order of Hibernians, a local Irish civic group, handed out meals to the homeless on St. Patrick's Day.
The group served up traditional Irish fare Wednesday, including corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, along with bags of snacks and desserts. About 350-400 lunches were served at the annual event at the Franciscan Kitchen on Preston Highway.
"We're most known for the parade that we have on St. Patrick's Day going through the Highlands, but the last couple of years, the pandemic has prevented us from doing that," Rob Fallahay said.
"We have been very active in feeding the first responders as they battle patients that are sick with the virus. We have an annual golf scramble we put on every year to help Boys and Girls Haven. Wherever there's a need in the community, we reach out to try and fill that need."
At the height of the pandemic last April, the group picked up food from the Celtic Pig and delivered it to first responders. Brisket, sides and cookies went to all of the local departments and some hospitals.
Fallahay said everyone who came through the line Wednesday was thankful for the hearty holiday meal.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.