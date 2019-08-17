LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University welcomed 625 first-year students to campus Saturday for move-in day.
The incoming class of freshmen is comprised of students from 28 different states and five countries, with 31% of freshmen being first-generation college students.
"It's gone really smoothly," said Amandarae Matthew, who assisted with move-in day. "Everyone's happy, we haven't had any problems."
The freshmen will take part in a five-day orientation and one day of community service before classes begin Thursday, Aug. 22.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.