LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest is sharing its "egg-citement" about Bluebirds.
The forest has launched a live cam of Bluebirds trying to hatch their eggs. The "Bluebird Box" is located outside Bernheim's Education Center, just off the front porch.
Bernheim said it has new nest residents "who gather materials to create a nest, lay eggs, hatch chicks, and fledge the chicks from this box," according to its website.
For 92 years, Bernheim has been working to protect bird populations and recently started tracking songbirds, like the Bluebird.
The live Bluebird cam can be accessed on Bernheim's website or YouTube page.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.