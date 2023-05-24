LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free concerts are back for this year's Kentucky State Fair, including classic rock, country, oldies and contemporary Christian.
In a news release Wednesday, the fair announced acts for the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series that is included with the price of admission.
Joining the lineup this year will be Larry Fleet with special guest Tyler Rich, Casting Crowns, Foghat with special guest the Kentucky Headhunters, and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry with special guest Lonestar. These artists join the acts who were previously announced on May 17.
The free entertainment runs each night of the 10-day fair from Aug. 17-27. Among this year's headliners on the concert stage:
- Thursday, Aug. 17: Chris Janson with special guest Alex Miller
- Friday, Aug. 18: Morris Day and the Time with special guest Tag Team
- Saturday, Aug. 19: Foghat with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters
- Monday, Aug. 21: Casting Crowns
- Tuesday, Aug. 22: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills
- Wednesday, Aug. 23: Larry Fleet with special guest Tyler Rich
- Friday, Aug. 25: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry with special guest Lonestar
The final Texas Roadhouse Concert Series acts will be announced May 31.
Early Bird Tickets for the Kentucky State Fair are on sale through kystatefair.org, participating Kroger stores, or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office for $9. Early Bird Tickets include parking. https://kystatefair.org/tickets/
