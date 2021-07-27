LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guntown Mountain in Cave City will reopen in late August.
Kentucky's famous roadside attraction will be under new management after being closed for more than a year. It's now scheduled to reopen on Aug. 21.
There will be live action gunfights, can-can shows, stunts and music shows.
Nathan Frensley and his son, Cody, agreed to purchase Guntown Mountain for just over $500,000 from David and Vicki Froggett.
Since the 60s, the popular attraction has undergone name changes, ownership fallouts, vandalism and shutdowns.
According to its Facebook page, Guntown Mountain's hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., six days a week, and will be closed Wednesdays. Admission is $18 for adults, and $14 for kids aged 5 to 12. Children 4 and under get in free.
