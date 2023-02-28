SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday in Shelbyville at the site of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.
Fischer Homes is building the home this year, and there has already been some progress, with the brick foundation in its beginning stages. It's the second time Fischer Homes has built and donated a home in the Louisville market, this one in the Discovery Point community in Shelbyville, across from Martha Collins High School.
Each year for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, 7,500 tickets are made available for $100 each for a chance to win the home, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the families of St. Jude.
This year's home will be 2,500 square feet, with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a huge family room.
Kinsey Thompson, sales manager for Fischer Homes, said the home features one of their most popular floor plans with a "soaring 2-story family room."
Ventara Massey with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital said $100 for a chance to win the home is money well spent.
"We will be raising $750,000 for the kids of St. Jude so that no patient family receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should have to worry about is helping their child survive."
Tickets will go on sale in July, and the home will be given away in October on WDRB Mornings.
Amy Ward from Mt. Washington won last year's Dream Home.
Other prizes and winners from 2022 include:
The winners of each prize are listed below:
- $1,500 VISA gift card winner: Thomas Schiller
- Nashville weekend getaway winner: Kimberly Saltsman
- $2,500 grocery gift card winner: Carol Walker
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.