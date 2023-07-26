LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care is taking a new approach to help tackle hunger in our communities.
The nonprofit said there are nearly 126,000 people in Kentuckiana who lack the food they need to live a healthy life.
Through a $149,250 donation from the Morgan Stanley Foundation, Dare to Care will use a "choice" service model at three partner pantries.
"Access to nutritious food is a human right and should be available to everyone. To fulfill our mission, Dare to Care is adopting innovative approaches to ending hunger while empowering our neighbors," Dare to Care President and CEO Vincent James said in a news release Wednesday.
The model allows people to choose what products they receive, rather than receiving pre-packaged meals.
Dare to Care said this gives people more decision-making power, and creates greater dignity for our neighbors.
For more information about Dare to Care or to donate, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.