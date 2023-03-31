LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival kicks off its month-long celebration with the 3rd annual Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade on Saturday.
The traveling parade will drive through more than 30 neighborhoods around Louisville from noon to 6 p.m., covering more than 80 miles of Jefferson County.
Residents can line the sidewalks on the parade route, and are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #KyDerbyFestival. The parade will be traveling at 15 mph to give residents time to enjoy it.
The parade will leave Ballard High School at noon and below are some of the neighborhoods and approximate times the parade will be in. For the full parade route, click here.
- Between Noon – 1:30 p.m.: Graymoor-Devondale, Lyndon, Norwood, Beechwood Village, Woodlawn Park, Bellewood, Druid Hills, St. Matthews and Broadfield
- Between 1:45 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Seneca Park, Seneca Gardens, Belknap, Strathmoor Village, Hawthorne, Wellington, Strathmoor Manor, Deer Park, Cherokee Park, Cherokee Triangle, Highlands-Douglass, Bonnycastle, Original Highlands, Germantown, Schnitzelburg, Shelby Park, Smoketown, Phoenix Hill and NuLu
- Between 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Central Business District (Main Street), Portland, Shawnee Golf Course, Russell, Parkland and California
- Between 4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Shawnee, Chickasaw, Parkland, Park DuValle, Hallmark, Algonquin, Shively and finishing at Zoeller Pump Company at around 6 pm.
