LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Fairgrounds is hosting a Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.
The fairgrounds on Green Valley Road in New Albany will feature a life-sized Tyrannosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus and others in the 30- to 45-minute trip, according to a news release
Admission tickets and adventure packs won't be sold onsite. Prices start at $49 per vehicle, which can hold up to eight people.
