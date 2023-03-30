LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Louisville hotel is teaming up with an entertainment mogul to create a dish that will benefit Louisville charities.
Master P and the Galt House's Executive Chef Kendall Linhart have joined forces to create a menu item for Swizzle Dinner and Drinks, the restaurant inside the Galt House.
The dish, Twin Petite Angus Filets with Crawfish and Cajun Cream Sauce, gives homage to Linhart and Master P's Louisiana roots. The dish will be available from April 1 through June, and 20% of proceeds will go to 2X Game Changers and Future Healers.
