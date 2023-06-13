LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fathers can get in free at the Louisville Zoo on Sunday.
Dads will receive free admission all day on June 18 in honor of Father's Day courtesy of Ford Motor Company. Fathers just have to tell the entrance gate attendant that they're a dad.
Others visiting with dads are encouraged to purchase tickets and parking online in advance for the best value and faster entry.
The Louisville Zoo is open year-round with spring and summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (stay until 6 p.m.). For more information about the Louisville Zoo, click here.
