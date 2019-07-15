LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire officials have determined the cause of a strip mall fire that took place in the St. Matthews area in June.

Officials confirmed the fire was an accident and happened after an issue with a fluorescent light fixture.

The strip mall is located in the 100 block of Breckenridge Lane. Several stores including Simply Mac and a Domino's were considered a total loss after the two-alarm fire on June 17. 

