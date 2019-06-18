LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews worked through the night Monday into Tuesday, monitoring hot spots from a strip mall fire in St. Matthews.
Flames and smoke ripped through several businesses on Breckenridge Lane on Monday afternoon. Arson investigators have been maneuvering through the badly damaged buildings working to pinpoint a cause of the fire.
A view from the WDRB Skycam shows most of the roof of the strip of businesses collapsed. Fire officials say the building is likely a loss.
Scheller's Fitness & Cycling owner Greg Scheller inspected the damage on Tuesday and took the fire in stride. "It could have been something a lot worse. We'll just take it one day at a time, and in the big scheme of things, this is not that big of a deal."
Officials think the fire started in the electrical closet at Simply Mac, but arson investigators will make the final ruling.
A Domino's employee says just before 5 p.m. Monday a worker from Simply Mac came into the store asking for a fire extinguisher. Several minutes later, they say the flames were spreading out of control.
Louisville Fire & Rescue responded and worked for a several hours to put the fire out. One firefighter fell through the roof and another became overheated, but they're both expected to be okay.
