LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fundraiser was held in Shepherdsville Saturday to raise money for veteran suicide prevention.
The event, which continues through 12:30 a.m. Sunday, is hosted by Louisville Local Entertainment.
All of the funds raised during the all-day event will go to the Veteran's Club.
"Too many veterans take their own lives, Rick Ames, the owner of Louisville Local Entertainment, who is also a veteran, said.
"The most strong thing that you could do is come support any veteran. Veterans give you the right to vote. They give you the right to do anything you want to do, and we're not appreciated enough."
Seven bands performed during the event at the Boondocks on Beech Grove Road.
September is Veteran's Suicide Awareness Month.
