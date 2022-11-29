LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing announced earlier this month that it planned to open a new location in Bullitt County.
This is a first for the county, which did not previously have any breweries.
The location is scheduled to gradually open starting Dec. 20-31. During this time, customers will be invited to purchase beer, wine, cocktails and spirits exclusively.
Following this period, the brewery will close for two days then reopen from Jan. 3-8, adding appetizers and desserts to the available menu.
"We've worked really hard to build something very special for this community that we have come to love," Gallant Fox said in a Facebook post.
The brewery will fully open on Jan. 10. Its regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
