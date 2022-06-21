LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown this September with country music singer JD Shelburne headlining the event.
The festival which is in its 53rd year, will run from Sept. 1 through Sept. 18.
It kicks off on Sunday with the Gaslight Thunder Rally, while a 5k will take place on Sept. 13, a parade on Sept. 15 and a balloon glow on Sept. 16.
JD Shelburne will headline the live entertainment, which takes place Sept. 16-18. He'll perform on Sept. 17.
The Kentucky Pipe Smoking Championship, which is the oldest Gaslight tradition, takes place on Sept. 18.
“The Gaslight Festival is a 53-year tradition for the city of Jeffersontown,” said Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf. “It is extra special as our city celebrates its 225th anniversary. We are using this time to celebrate history, tradition, family and what the future holds for our wonderful community of Jeffersontown.”
The Gaslight Festival typically attracts around 200,000 to Jeffersontown during the week-long event.
