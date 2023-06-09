LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill's "Another Way" program is giving members of Louisville's homeless community a chance to build a better life, while also giving back to the city.
The idea is simple: pick people experiencing homelessness up from streets around Louisville and give them a chance at finding stable work. That's exactly what those who were at Shelby Park Friday morning were hoping to accomplish.
Goodwill's Another Way program started as a pilot program in 2019 and has now grown to help roughly 20 people a day. Participants typically live on Louisville streets or in homeless shelters around the city.
They're offered $50 to work for 4 hours, doing things like cleaning up locations around the community like Shelby Park.
Afterward, they're given lunch and taken to Goodwill's Opportunity Campus where they're connected with resources to find things like permanent work, stable housing and addiction services.
"When we see people getting jobs, when we see someone getting their ID, when we see someone that we can drive to treatment, when we see the Another Way team making this happen for people, there are no words it's amazing," said Sharon Allgeier, manager of the Goodwill Another Way program.
The program has helped more than 1,300 people since 2019 and has received more than $1 million in funding from Metro Louisville.
