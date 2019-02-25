HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Animal Shelter is expected to re-open on a limited basis Monday morning after a misconduct investigation.
The investigation led to three employees resigning and the Animal Control Director being fired.
The shelter has since hired new employees.
Officials say they can now accept adoption applications, but cannot take in new animals.
