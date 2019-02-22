Harrison County Animal Control

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say the Harrison County Animal Shelter is set to reopen.

The announcement comes after an investigation and major staffing problems forced the facility to shut down earlier this month.

Harrison County animal shelter

The Harrison County Prosecutor says the issues started with a misconduct investigation. That investigation led to the resignation of three employees and the firing of the animal control director.

Since then, the shelter has hired new employees.

Officials say they can currently accept adoption applications, but still cannot take in new animals.

