LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky farm impacted by spring storms is making a comeback with fall festivities.
Hinton's Orchard and Farm Market in Hodgenville is marking its recovery with the return of its Apple Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, food, hayrides and apples. Tickets cost $9 each, but are not required to shop at the farm market.
Officials said the farm hasn't "been able to operate at full capacity for several years" because of the pandemic and a spring storm that damaged the farm's greenhouses and part of its market building.
"We have weathered the storm so to speak, and are looking forward to the full return of all our farm activities and attractions this upcoming fall season," Jeremy Hinton said in a news release on Tuesday.
Other fall activities at the farm include hayrides to the pumpkin patch, where guests can pick their own pumpkins, and a 3-acre corn maze.
The farm market and the farm's Elizabethtown market are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about the farm, click here.
