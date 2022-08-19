LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?
First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
The Pineapple Whip food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The Pineapple Whip food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
The Pineapple Whip food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The Pineapple Whip food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Candy Apples and Funnel Cakes food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Candy Apples and Funnel Cakes food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
A funnel cake at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
A funnel cake at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Candy apples at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Candy apples at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Food prices at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Food prices at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
French Fries and Bloomin' Taters food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
French Fries and Bloomin' Taters food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Corndogs and Lemonade food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Corndogs and Lemonade food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Food prices at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Food prices at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Corn dogs and lemonade food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Corn dogs and lemonade food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Elephant Ears and Funnel Cakes food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Elephant Ears and Funnel Cakes food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Food Prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Food Prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Grater Taters food stand at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Grater Taters food stand at 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Roasted Corn food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Roasted Corn food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by Travis K. Kircher)
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Photo by: Travis K. Kircher)
'Grater Taters' from the Grater Tater food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
'Grater Taters' from the Grater Tater food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Fried Green Tomatoes food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Fried Green Tomatoes food stand at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
Food prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)
At the gate, it costs $10 to get in, plus $10 to park, so you can save $10 right away if you plan ahead and buy online.
Many people then eat their way through the fair. Here's a roundup of some of the food prices we spotted on the Midway:
- Elephant Ears: $9
- Funnel Cake: $9
- Fried Oreos: $9
- Turtle Cake: $14
- Ice Cream Sundae: $8
- Ice Cream Cones: $5
- Shakes: $8
- Malts: $10
- Plain Corn on the Cob: $6
- Spicy Corn on the Cob: $8
- Grater Taters (fresh cut potato chips): $9
- Fresh Cut Fries: $6
- Chicken Strips: $10
The infamous "Donut Burger" (a cheeseburger between two Krispy Kreme donuts) rounds out your wallet at $15.
And you're going to be thirsty on those hot days. Prices vary, but we generally spotted soda and tea for $3. A 16-oz. lemonade was $5, while a 32-oz. lemonade went for $7.
Then there are the rides. A one-day, unlimited wristband to get you into all the rides will cost you $35. For $30, you can get 22 ride tickets.
Single tickets cost $1.50.
If you add it all up, the maximum cost could be near $80 dollars for one person, but there are secrets to saving.
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair also has a number of special discount days. To learn more about them, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.