Food prices at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

Food prices at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair (Image by: Travis K. Kircher)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?

First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free. 

Food stand and prices at 2022 Kentucky State Fair

1 of 21

At the gate, it costs $10 to get in, plus $10 to park, so you can save $10 right away if you plan ahead and buy online.

Many people then eat their way through the fair. Here's a roundup of some of the food prices we spotted on the Midway:

  • Elephant Ears: $9
  • Funnel Cake: $9
  • Fried Oreos: $9
  • Turtle Cake: $14
  • Ice Cream Sundae: $8
  • Ice Cream Cones: $5
  • Shakes: $8
  • Malts: $10
  • Plain Corn on the Cob: $6
  • Spicy Corn on the Cob: $8
  • Grater Taters (fresh cut potato chips): $9
  • Fresh Cut Fries: $6
  • Chicken Strips: $10

The infamous "Donut Burger" (a cheeseburger between two Krispy Kreme donuts) rounds out your wallet at $15.

And you're going to be thirsty on those hot days. Prices vary, but we generally spotted soda and tea for $3. A 16-oz. lemonade was $5, while a 32-oz. lemonade went for $7.

Livestock (animals) at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

1 of 19

Then there are the rides. A one-day, unlimited wristband to get you into all the rides will cost you $35. For $30, you can get 22 ride tickets. 

Single tickets cost $1.50.

If you add it all up, the maximum cost could be near $80 dollars for one person, but there are secrets to saving.

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair also has a number of special discount days. To learn more about them, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags