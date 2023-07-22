LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The dog days of summer can bring a lot of heat but hundreds of people found ways to stay cool Saturday afternoon.
Saturday was the ninth annual Norton Children's Hospital Splash 'n' Dash over at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
More than 1,000 people took part in 5K or 1K races. There was a kids zone full of inflatables, rock walls and games.
This year there was also an aquathon where kid could compete in swimming contests.
"We spend months planning," Amanda Current, with Norton Children's Hospital, said. "A lot of our committee is actually staff from Norton Children's Hospital so they are really invested in coming out here, volunteering and making sure everyone has a great time."
Splash ‘n’ Dash was created to honor 15-year-old Max Gilpin, who passed away in 2008 after suffering a heat stroke during football practice. The event aims to spread awareness of heat-related illnesses.
