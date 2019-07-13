LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day two of the Forecastle Festival included performances by Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Maggie Rogers headlining the main Mast Stage.
Festival-goers gathered to enjoy music and the arts while also trying to stay cool. Overpasses helped serve as the main method of shade as well as a sail installment.
Festival officials issued a statement on Friday reminding those attending to take the necessary steps to avoid dehydration and sunburns with high weekend temperatures and sunny skies.
Attractions at the nautical-themed festival include rides, art installments, local craft beer, vendors, the Party Cove and a VIP Yacht Club.
Forecastle continues through Sunday with closing headliners The Avett Brothers.
