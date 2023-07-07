CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- What is expected to be one of the largest adaptive playgrounds in the country, is under construction and making progress in southern Indiana.
The playground, designed for kids with disabilities in mind, is being built at Hayswood Nature Reserve in Corydon, Ind.
One playground tower has already been put together. A second, which will include ramps and other wheelchair accessible features, is set to be put together next.
Harrison County Parks Superintendent Larry Shickles said equipment progress is about 15% complete.
While there are still piles of dirt to be cleared, gravel to be replaced with rubber surfaces, and equipment to put together, 15-years-old Braeley England can see the finished product.
"They did a lot since I've been here," England said. "It looks just like the pictures said it would."
England, who uses a wheelchair, thinks the park's features will make playing with friends, effortless. She said other than an adaptive playground built near her elementary school after leaving, it will be a gamechanger.
"I remember being on playgrounds not being able to get up to high places very well. With this, I'll just wheel up and it won't be that much effort at all," England said.
The park construction costs around $2.7 million, according to Shickles.
"We wanted every kid to be able to play together, and play together for an extended period of time," he said.
Planning for the park began in 2019.
There are hopes its size and location, will make it a destination for families as it gives kids with or without disabilities endless opportunities.
"We think we'll see a lot of people coming in from outside this area spending up to two to three days at the playground," Shickles said.
However the original reason to create this type of playground was for kids like England, and long time friend Max Bowen, who also uses a wheelchair and has vision loss, and learning/cognitive issues.
"Inclusivity isn't for a few kids with disabilities. It allows grandparents, parents, veterans, people of size play with their kids as well as all kids playing together and realizing they all have abilities," said Josh Bowen, Max Bowen's dad.
"Words cannot express how amazing this is, I love it," England said.
The parks department still has finishing touches to add, in addition to putting together equipment. Shickles said it will add more lighting, permanent guardrails and fencing, and additional handicap and van accessible parking spaces.
The park is expected to be complete by early fall.
Related stories:
- Plans unveiled for inclusive Harrison County playground
- Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.