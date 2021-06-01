LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is looking for highway technicians in southern Indiana.
INDOT said it recently raised the hourly pay for highway technicians to $19 an hour and $20 an hour once an employee obtains a commercial driver's license (CDL).
The department will be holding open interviews next week to fill the full-time positions. Interviews will take place Tuesday, June 8, from 4-7 p.m. at the Falls City Sub District on U.S. 31 in Clarksville, Indiana. The second will be held Monday, June 14, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bloomington Sub District on North Prow Road in Bloomington, Indiana.
INDOT said officials will be on-hand to answer questions applicants might have and provide information about careers with the department.
Those interested do not need to register for the interviews in advance, but officials said masks and social distancing will be required.
For more information about jobs with INDOT, click here. You can also text INDOT Careers to 468311.
