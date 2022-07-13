LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville Cardinal and NFL lineman has big ideas for a transformative development in Louisville's west end.
Jamon Brown, a Louisville native, shared renderings of a massive community center on his Twitter account this week to unveil the idea.
"It's going to be the community that comes together to pull this off," Brown said. "I'm just the catalyst to start it."
The facility, which would be named the Jamon Brown Foundation Empowerment Center, would provide athletic facilities, space for community engagement and classrooms for educational use.
Coming Soon! West Louisville KY! Jamon Brown Foundation Empowerment Center! #StopTheViolence Donate-Text Empower to 5025322330 pic.twitter.com/QXLNHYLMst— Philadelphia Eagles Jamon Brown Foundation (@JBF6868) July 9, 2022
The idea stems from the mission of Brown's foundation to "improve upon the education and healthy living issues that are typically prevalent in at-risk areas."
Brown and the foundation aim to bring together outreach groups in the community. He believes if those organizations can work together as one, under one roof, it could accomplish a common goal of targeting at-risk communities.
"Bring it into one hub -- under one roof -- then see how the kids like it," Brown said.
To make this happen, Brown said there is a lot of work that has to be accomplished around the community. Funding and programming for the Empowerment Center will need community support in the form of partnerships.
Brown said those conversations are actively happening with the city and large corporations like Norton Healthcare and Jefferson County Public Schools. Others are involved too, he added.
"We can create this space, we can engage the community to then partner with the community," said Brown.
The announcement of Brown's idea for the Empowerment Center comes shortly after the Jamon Brown Foundation pitched its idea for the city owned, vacant space at South 30th Street and West Madison Street.
The city is seeking ideas for what to do with the property and is entertaining pitches from five different organizations around the community.
Brown believes the site could be an extension of the Empowerment Center.
"The services and the programs that will be offered will be tailored to its location," he said. "So what 22nd and Jefferson looks like, 30th and Madison may not look like, but they're going to be able to collaborate."
As of now, this ambitious idea is just coming to the surface, but Brown believes it could ultimately be transformative for kids in the community.
"That's what I think this center could provide more kids: helping them find their place not only in life but in their community and in this society," Brown said.
It's not clear when this project could be approved and Brown isn't certain of the cost at this time.
