JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small southern Indiana church is making a big difference this holiday season.
"There are so many people here that are in need and that has been the hallmark of this church for over 150 years of service to the community," Dibbs Harting said.
St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Jeffersonville donated more than $10,000 in gift cards to the Center for Lay Ministries on Sunday. The center provides community services, such as food pantries and food assistance, to vulnerable populations in the community.
The church community has several events to raise funds throughout the year.
This year, their fundraising total was matched by Meijer through the store's Simply Give campaign.
