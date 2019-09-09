LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strike up the band: The city of Jeffersonville has a new anthem.
The Hymn of Jeffersonville was revealed Monday morning along the banks of the Ohio River as the Jeffersonville High School band performed it to the public for the first time.
A grant from the city council allowed the band to hire musician Craig Fitzpatrick to compose the tune, meant to celebrate the band's 90th anniversary.
"The arts are a huge part of Jeffersonville," Mayor Mike Moore said. "It's a huge part of our history, and it's a huge part of our future."
The city also dedicated Jeffersonville's newest piece of art, a sculpture at Fisherman's Wharf. The sculpture, a paddle wheel, is called "Circum" and will light up at night.
