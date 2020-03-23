LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is expanding their hours at donor centers as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state.
The center is also urging donors to schedule appointments to help make sure social distancing is possible at all centers and mobile blood drives, according to a news release.
All six Kentucky Blood donor centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until at least April 11. The center is "strongly discouraging" walk-in donors at all centers and mobile blood drives to help keep donors safe and 6 feet apart.
KBC officials say donating is important and continues to be safe for those donating and extra steps have been added including sanitizing surfaces and continuing to distance donors at the center.
Appointments are also necessary for mobile blood drives. The center has several mobile drives scheduled as well as several community blood drives. To find a drive near you, click here. Below is a list of upcoming drives:
- Wednesday, March 25: The KBC Bloodmobile will be stationed at the Kroger at Tates Creek Center in Lexington from noon to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 25: A blood drive will be set up in the student center at First Church of God in Mount Sterling from noon to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 25: The KBC Bloodmobile will be set up at the St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, March 26: The KBC Bloodmobile will be set up again at the St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, March 27: A blood drive will be set up in the fellowship hall of the Vanceburg United Methodist Church in Vanceburg from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Anyone wishing to make an appointment may do so online at kybloodcenter.org. You can also schedule appointments and ask questions via phone by calling 800-775-2522.
KBC has two donor centers in Lexington, two in Louisville and locations in Pikeville and Somerset. The Louisville KBC centers are located in Middletown on Shelbyville Road and Hillview on Antle Drive.
The center is also urging donors to fill out their health history screening questions online on the day of their appointment before arrival at the center by using QuickPass on the KBC website. You can access QuickPass by clicking here.
"This gives the donor a chance to complete a step which would normally happen at the donor center or mobile blood drive prior to leaving home or work," KBC said in a news release.
Businesses and organizations interested in hosting a blood drive or helping with the urgent need for donors and blood, call 800-775-2522.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.