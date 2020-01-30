LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It's not unusual to see huge inflatables, floats and bands moving through downtown Louisville during the annual Pegasus Parade, but something is missing this year. Currently, the parade doesn't have a sponsor.
In a news release sent out Thursday, the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) said it needs "$150,000 in sponsorship" to help fund the the parade, which organizers said costs more than $200,000 to produce each year. Republic Bank has backed the parade for nearly 20 years, but KDF said the bank is moving its sponsorship to other Derby Festival events.
"This is the first time in many years that the Pegasus Parade does not have a sponsor," KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said in the news release. "The parade is set to march down Broadway in April, and we're working to raise all we can to put on the very best event for the community.
"The Derby Festival's goal is always to produce events that are affordable for the community and many free with a Pegasus Pin admission," Gibson added. "We couldn't do what we do every spring without the support of so many community-minded sponsors."
The 2020 Pegasus Parade is set for April 30. Any businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact KDF at 502-572-3836.
