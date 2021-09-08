LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom will honor Hometown Heroes this weekend.
All first responders and law enforcement, active and retired military members, and healthcare workers will get free admission to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12. Up to six guests in one party can get into both parks.
It's part of the park's observance of Patriot Day weekend.
According to a news release, park officials are "hoping that the promotion will lift these brave members of our community up on this special memorial weekend and give them the opportunity to enjoy a carefree day to make memories with their loved ones."
Just show your organization's ID to take advantage of the promotion for this Patriot Day weekend. For more information, visit https://www.kentuckykingdom.com/Events/Hometown-Heroes.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.